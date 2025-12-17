Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming BREAKS silence on 19-minute viral clip: 'It has no connection to...'

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming broke silence on her viral SMS issue that has been going on for a while. In a long Instagram post, she wrote, "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing."

After her social media scandal, YouTuber Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming is going viral. On her recent MMS-like video leak controversy, the streamer has finally broken silence. Though many of her fans have come in support of her, many are criticising her for being in the video. Since the private, intimate video leak, social media has gone crazy alleging its connection with Payal. However, amid these claims and controversy, Payal herself has given clarity on the issue.

Calling it a “personal” and “distressing” issue, Gaming addressed the issue in a long Instagram post and said that the purported “content” “falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms.” Clearing the air around the girl seen in the video, who is widely claimed to be as the gamer, she wrote, “The individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

Acknowledging the consequences arising out of such situations, she wrote, “These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives.” She further called the leaked viral video “deeply hurtful” and “dehumanizing”.

The said video has left Payal Gaming devastated her as the video is being widely circulated with edits and unwanted claims. She and her huge fanbase have requested people to not share such videos.

What is the controversy around Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming is in the news after a MMS-like private video was leaked with many social media users sharing it along with comments and remarks on the video. While some people are claiming her to be the woman seen in the video, many suggests that it is not real but an AI generated deepfake video. There has been no confirmation whether it is a leaked video or an AI generated video. One of her fans wrote, "That girl was not Payal Gaming. Don't spread fake news".