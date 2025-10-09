Pay10 ropes in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as global brand ambassadors for its new UPI app; know its features

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the new faces of Pay10, promoting its upcoming UPI payments app across India.

Fintech firm Pay10 has appointed Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actress-producer Anushka Sharma as its global brand ambassadors to mark the launch of its upcoming UPI-enabled payments app in India. The collaboration aims to boost awareness about safe, seamless, and smart digital transactions while connecting with India’s growing base of tech-savvy users.

Pay10, one of the emerging names in India’s fintech space, believes the duo perfectly represents the brand’s values of trust, innovation, and reliability. Their wide appeal across audiences makes them the ideal faces for a platform that seeks to make digital payments accessible to everyone. The couple will be featured in a series of marketing campaigns, brand films, and digital advertisements, encouraging people to embrace cashless and contactless payments.

UPI innovation meets celebrity appeal

The upcoming Pay10 app will allow users to make instant and secure UPI payments, along with features like QR code transfers, wallet integration, and merchant payment solutions. It promises a user-friendly interface that ensures smooth transactions, whether it’s paying bills, shopping online, or transferring money.

Speaking about the partnership, Virat Kohli said he was thrilled to support a brand that reflects India’s fast-growing digital ecosystem. Anushka Sharma added that she admired Pay10’s efforts to make digital payments simpler, safer, and empowering for every user.

With this collaboration, Pay10 aims to merge technology, convenience, and star power to strengthen its identity in the competitive fintech market. The company plans to roll out its UPI app nationwide in the coming months, positioning itself as a strong contender among India’s leading digital payment players.