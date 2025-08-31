Pawan Singh’s second wife accuses him of ignoring her amid Anjali Raghav row: 'It pains me...'

Pawan Singh’s second wife, Jyoti Singh, shared her post amid ongoing backlash against the actor for allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately during an event in Lucknow.

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is once again in controversy, this time after an emotional Instagram post by his second wife, Jyoti Singh. On Friday (August 29), Jyoti shared a picture with Singh along with a long Hindi note, accusing him of neglecting her and ignoring her attempts to communicate.

Her post comes while Singh is already facing backlash for allegedly touching co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow.

Jyoti claimed she had been trying for months to reach Singh regarding personal and political matters but got no response to her calls or messages. She said that even when she travelled to Lucknow and Dehri during Chhath to meet him, he refused to see her. She also alleged that her father tried to intervene two months ago, but nothing changed.

The most disturbing part of her post was her mention of suicidal thoughts. She wrote that Singh had left her in such a state that she thought of “nothing but self-immolation,” but refrained for fear of bringing shame to her and her parents.

Jyoti also accused Singh of damaging her parents’ dignity and giving her false assurances during his Lok Sabha election campaign. She said he forgave his political rivals despite their “big mistakes” but continued to ignore her pleas.

In her message, she pleaded: “If you do not consider me worthy of you or your wife, at least stand by me for humanity’s sake. I have been struggling for seven years and now hate my life. Please, just talk to me once, reply to my calls and messages, and try to understand my pain.”

As of now, Pawan Singh has not made any public statement regarding Jyoti’s allegations.