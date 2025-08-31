Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Singh pens cryptic note on ‘suffering’ amid backlash over touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately, wife harassment accusations

On August 30, Anjali, best known for her Haryanvi music videos, condemned Pawan Singh’s actions and announced she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pawan Singh pens cryptic note on ‘suffering’ amid backlash over touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately, wife harassment accusations
Image credit: Instagram
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is once again in controversy, this time over two major issues,  a viral video from an event in Lucknow and serious allegations from his second wife, Jyoti Singh.

The actor recently drew criticism after a clip surfaced allegedly showing him touching his new song’s co-star, Anjali Raghav, inappropriately during a public event. The incident sparked outrage, with many calling out his behaviour.

On August 30, Anjali, best known for her Haryanvi music videos, condemned Singh’s actions and announced she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. She revealed that after the video went viral, she received numerous messages urging her to speak up, with people questioning why she didn’t react on stage.

Amid this controversy, Singh posted a picture of himself praying on Instagram, along with a Hindi proverb: “जिस तन लागे सो तन जाने, कोई न जाने पीर पराई” (Only the one who suffers knows the pain; no one else can truly understand another’s suffering). While some fans supported him, others criticised the post.

Adding to the storm, Jyoti Singh shared a photo with Pawan Singh and wrote a long emotional note in Hindi, accusing him of ignoring her calls and messages for months despite her repeated attempts to discuss personal and political matters. She said even when she travelled to meet him during Chhath, he refused to see her.

The most alarming part of her post was her mention of suicidal thoughts. Jyoti claimed Singh had left her in a state where she could think of “nothing but self-immolation,” but refrained out of concern for her parents’ dignity. She also accused him of giving her false assurances during his Lok Sabha election campaign and neglecting her while forgiving rivals who had wronged him.

As of now, Pawan Singh has not publicly responded to either Anjali Raghav’s allegations or Jyoti Singh’s claims.

