Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Pawan Singh had filed a complaint against his wife Jyoti Singh and requested that she be taken to the police station. However, she chose not to go with the police and began livestreaming on Instagram, where she accused the Bhojpuri star of adultery and harassment.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'
Pawan Singh/Instagram
Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who is one of the most popular stars in Bhojpuri cinema and was also seen recently in Ashneer Grover's ongoing reality show Rise and Fall, is facing intense backlash on social media after his wife Jyoti Singh levelled serious allegations of adultery and harassment against him.

Recently, Jyoti Singh went live on Instagram and broke down in tears. She had arrived at Pawan Singh's residence in Lucknow, only to find the police already present. According to the officers, Pawan Singh had filed a complaint against her and requested that she be taken to the police station. However, instead of complying, Jyoti chose not to go with the police and began livestreaming on Instagram.

She said during the Instagram Live, "This Pawan Singh will serve the society who is calling the police to get his wife out. When there was an election, he called me and used my name. He then went to the hotel with another girl. Everyone used to ask why I came to my house, not why Pawan ji went to the hotel with a girl in front of us. Being the wife, I couldn't bear to see my husband be with another girl, so I left. You will know when you will be with your sister and daughter."

She received a lot of support in the comments section of her post. One Instagram user wrote, "Pawan, you should be ashamed of how you are treating your wife, this is very wrong brother." Another user added, "I thought everything will be fine today and both will be together but I am very sad to see such a scene." "We never thought Pawan Singh would fall so much. Very wrong with Jyoti Singh", read another comment.

READ | Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
