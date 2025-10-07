Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations, reveals real reason for police's presence: 'Bhram failaya gaya ki maine..'

After Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, went live on Instagram, alleging that the Bhojpuri superstar is cheating on her, the actor has issued a statement, clarifying his stance and answering the burning questions.

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has finally broken the silence on his wife Jyoti Singh's allegations of cheating on her, and issued a statement on his social media. Recently, Jyoti went live on Instagram and broke down in tears at Pawan's residence in Lucknow. Jyoti found the police already present, and according to the reports, the officers stated that Pawan had filed a complaint against her and requested that she be taken to the police station. However, instead of complying, Jyoti chose not to go with the police and began livestreaming on Instagram.

On Monday evening, Pawan Singh took to Instagram and issued a statement, clarifying why police were present, and what Jyoti's demand is that is not possible for him to fulfil. He dropped a post in Hindi, which says, "Main apne jeevan mein ek hi baat jaanta hoon ki janata mere liye Bhagwan hai — kya main un logon ki janbhavna ko thes pahuchaunga jinke badolat main yahan tak pahucha hoon? (I know only one thing in my life, that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far?)"

Pawan later addressed Jyoti's accusations in a 3-point answer, and said, "Jyoti Singh ji, kya yeh sach nahi hai ki kal subah aap meri society mein aayi thi, toh maine aapko sasmmaan apne ghar bulaya aur lagbhag 1 ghanta 30 minute hum dono ki baatcheet hui? (Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?)."

Pawan Singh further revealed Jyoti's expectations from him, "Aapke dwara bas ek hi baat baar-baar kahi gayi ki 'mujhe chunav ladwaiye kaise bhi', jo ki mere bas ka nahi tha (Your only insistence is to get you to contest the elections somehow, which is beyond my capacity)."

At last he said, "Samaj mein yeh bhram failaya gaya ki maine police bulayi, jabki sachchai yeh hai ki police subah se wahan isliye maujood thi taaki jo bhi ho, unki upasthiti mein ho — kahin bhi aapke saath aaye logon dwara ya kisi aur ke dwara koi anhooni na ho (A misconception was spread in the society that I called the police, whereas the truth is that the police were present there since morning so that whatever happens, happens in their presence, and nothing untoward happens anywhere by the people who came with you or by anyone else)." With this reply Pawan clarified many things, but it will be interesting to see if Jyoti would like to add something to his statement.