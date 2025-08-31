Pawan Singh breaks his silence on touching Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately', apologises to Haryanvi actress: 'Koi bhi...'

Pawan Singh later issued an apology to Anjali Raghav on Instagram after their event video went viral.

A video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately during an event in Lucknow went viral on social media. After the clip spread online, Anjali addressed the matter on social media and announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Singh later issued an apology to Anjali on Instagram. In his story, he wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon" (Anjali ji, I could not see you live due to busy schedule. When I came to know about it, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if any of my behavior has hurt you, I am sorry for that).

Anjali responded through her Instagram story, "Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki maafi mang li hai. Wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai... maine unhe maaf kar diya hai... main is baat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram" (Pawan Singh ji has accepted his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artist... I have forgiven him... I do not want to take this matter further. Jai Shree Ram).

She later added, "Isse mujhe sabak mila hai ke ab main Bhojpuri industry mein ab nahi kaam karungi" (This has taught me a lesson that I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry).

Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav have previously appeared together in the music video Saiyan Seva Kare.