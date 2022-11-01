Search icon
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife accuses him of forcing miscarriage, abetting suicide

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh has filed a complaint against him for mental harassment and instigating her to commit suicide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Photo: File

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has filed a complaint against him for causing mental harassment. Jyoti Singh also accused him of forcing Jyoti into an abortion and instigating her to commit suicide. Ballia city police station incharge Inspector Praveen Kumar Singh on Sunday said a complaint from Jyoti Singh has been received and they are investigating the matter. Actor Pawan Singh did not respond to the calls.

A resident of the Middhi locality, Jyoti Singh, said in her complaint that she was married to the actor on March 6, 2018. A few days after their marriage, Pawan Singh, his mother Pratima Devi and his sister started taunting her for her looks, she alleged.  Jyoti claimed that her mother-in-law took away about Rs 50 lakh she got from her maternal uncle and started abusing her every day.

She alleged that apart from being tortured in various ways, she was being instigated to commit suicide. According to the complaint, when she was pregnant, she was given medicine, which led to her miscarriage. She alleged that her husband started abusing and assaulting her after getting drunk and instigating her to commit suicide.

Alleging mental harassment by her husband, she said a Mercedes car was demanded from her. Jyoti told PTI that she had all proof of her complaint and will make it public at the right time.  She had filed a maintenance suit against the actor in a family court on April 22, on which Pawan Singh was served a notice by the court and told to be present in the hearing on November 5. Pawan Singh, 36, is a Bhojpuri actor who shot to fame with the song 'Lollipop Lagelu' in 2014. He was earlier married to Neelam in 2014, who committed suicide a year later.

