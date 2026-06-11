This superstar wanted to become naxalite, pick up a gun at 17; then Chiranjeevi stepped in

Pawan Kalyan revealed that he wanted to join the Naxal movement as a teenager, but a conversation with his brother Chiranjeevi changed the course of his life.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has revealed that there was a time in his teenage years when he seriously considered joining the Naxal movement and even thought about taking up arms against injustice.

Speaking on ANI's podcast with Smita Prakash, Pawan opened up about a turbulent phase in his life when anger over social and political issues pushed him towards extreme thoughts. He also shared how his elder brother, actor Chiranjeevi, helped him choose a different path.

'I Wanted To Pick Up The Gun'

Recalling his late teenage years, Pawan said global and regional events deeply affected him. Issues such as apartheid in South Africa, the LTTE movement in Sri Lanka, the Cold War, unrest in Europe and Khalistani militancy left a strong impact on his thinking.

"I even entertained getting into the Naxalites. One point in time, when I was in my late teens, yes. Yes, I wanted to pick up the gun," Pawan said. He added, "That's when my brother pushed me into something more constructive. He said, where is that mad rage coming from? I said, I'm talking about injustice, we should go do this and that. He was very worried."

According to Pawan, these thoughts stayed with him between the ages of 17 and 21. "It lasted from 17 to 21. That's the age you can jump in," he said.

Attended Public Meetings, Felt Angry And Restless

Pawan admitted that during that phase, he was struggling with frustration and anger. He said he attended public meetings with students, often without anyone recognising him. He also travelled to Mumbai, participated in short film festivals and experimented with documentaries, hoping to find answers.

However, nothing seemed to satisfy him. "I was going crazy," he admitted, adding that he believed joining a movement could be a solution to the injustice he saw around him.

How Chiranjeevi Changed His Mind

Pawan revealed that Chiranjeevi eventually stepped in and asked him a question that made him rethink everything.

"He said only one thing. If your brother is not Chiranjeevi, if you have responsibilities towards your family, if someone is dependent on you based on your salary and hard work, would you do the same thing?"

Pawan said he had no answer to the question. "I could not answer. I didn't have an answer, I kept quiet," he recalled. After that, he gradually moved towards spirituality and later joined acting classes.

Pawan Kalyan's Journey In Films

Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. His breakthrough came with Tholi Prema in 1998, which established him as a leading star in Telugu cinema. Apart from acting, he later entered politics and currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

He was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG in 2025, followed by Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is also set to collaborate with director Surender Reddy for an upcoming project.