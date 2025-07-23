Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for political career as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh? Telugu superstar says, 'if I do act...'

Pawan Kalyan had signed three films Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh before he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024.

The Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan founded the political party Janasena Party in 2014 and the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit marks his first release since he was sworn in as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024. The period action adventure drama releases in cinemas on July 24, and Pawan Kalyan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film, which he had signed before he became the Deputy CM, along with two other movies OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Speaking to ABN, the superstar shared that he wanted to complete his three pending films before the elections last year. He said, "When I signed these three films, I had planned to complete them before the elections. However, I lost crucial time before the elections due to some political incidents. I asked the producers of all three films to forgive me because I needed a few more days to complete the films."

He added that he shot for the three movies for only two hours per day as he continued, "Even after I came into power, I took time to shoot for films and only did it for two hours a day. I have completed shooting for OG and have around five days left to complete Ustaad Bhagat Singh. I will definitely not act anymore if I have political clashes because my priority is the administration and the Janasena Party."

When Kalyan was further asked if he will quit films for his political career, he replied, "I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day. But right now, I haven’t signed any more films."

After Jyothi Krishna-directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 hits theatres this Thursday, the action crime drama OG, helmed by Saaho-fame Sujeeth is slated to hit theatres on September 25. The release date of Harish Shankar's directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh hasn't been announced yet.

