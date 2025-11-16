Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan took a major step to protect the environment, calling for the preservation of the limited Seshachalam Forest and its Red Sanders trees.

Pawan Kalyan isn't just a superstar, but also a responsible politician icon. When his people need him, he sheds his stardom in no time and stands for them through thick and thin. In a bold and honest step marking a new beginning for Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Forest & Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan is taking charge of the investigation into the allegedly illegal occupation of forest land by the family of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that no one is above the law.

After an aerial survey revealed that while 75.74 acres were shown as patta land as per records, an additional 32.63 acres of Reserve Forest land had been illegally encroached and merged with the existing area, and even the patta land itself carried several serious discrepancies, he ordered a full and transparent inquiry, directing officials to make all details public. His message is simple - forest land belongs to the people and must be protected, not misused for personal gain. Pawan Kalyan’s focus is not just on exposing the wrong, but on fixing the system that allowed it.

Seshachalam Forest is not merely a forest; it is the sacred abode of Lord Balaji, blessed by the seven holy hills. And here, in this divine place, a heinous crime is being committed against our nation, our economy, our faith and our environment.



We speak of the Red Sanders tree.… pic.twitter.com/4UlG4PjX3x — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 15, 2025

As per the reports, Pawan has asked officials to digitise land records, remove fake entries, and put all encroachment details online so every citizen can see the truth. He is proving that protecting the environment is not just a duty - it’s a moral responsibility.

The documentary Planet Killers presents an extraordinary account of how red sanders trees were felled, illegally transported, and smuggled, leading to the large-scale destruction of the Seshachalam Forest. It exposes the international kingpins behind this mafia, the brutal… November 15, 2025

Through #OperationAranya, Pawan Kalyan has launched a strong campaign to save Andhra Pradesh’s green heritage. He even voiced the same on his social media. On X, he shared a long tweet, advocating green revolution, and standing firm against powerful individuals and political pressure.

Looking ahead, Pawan Kalyan’s vision is clear to reclaim every inch of encroached land, to punish those responsible, and to protect forests forever. His sincerity, courage, and sense of duty are inspiring many across the state. Reports say that under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a positive change in governance. On the film front, Pawan struck gold at the box office with They Call Him OG.