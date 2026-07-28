Pawan Kalyan's wife asks fans to call her Anna Konidala: 'That's my name'

Anna requested fans to address her as Anna Konidala, revealing she officially adopted Pawan Kalyan's surname after their marriage in 2013.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna, has requested fans to call her Anna Konidala, revealing that she officially adopted her husband's surname when they got married in 2013.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram ahead of her birthday, Anna said many people still know her by her maiden surname, Anna Lezhneva, because that was widely reported when news of her marriage first became public.

"A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it's finally the right moment to write this. I've been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it... came back to it again. And I just couldn't find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that's the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out," she wrote.

Anna then revealed that she officially became Anna Konidala on the day of her wedding and that her marriage certificate was the last document to carry her previous surname.

"The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband's surname and became Anna Konidala. So if you've read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That's my name, and it's the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me," she added.

Along with the note, Anna shared a throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan from their first trip together to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"P.S. The photo was taken during our very first trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia, together," she wrote. Pawan Kalyan married Anna, who is originally from Russia, in 2013. The couple has two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Before marrying Anna, Pawan was married to Nandini and later to actor-model Renu Desai. He shares two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, with Renu Desai.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.