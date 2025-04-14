Before performing the rituals, Anna signed a declaration form at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of temple authorities, stating her faith in Lord Venkateshwara.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, also known as Anna Konidela, visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple, where she participated in traditional rituals and tonsured her head as an offering. Before performing the rituals, Anna signed a declaration form at Gayatri Sadan in the presence of temple authorities, stating her faith in Lord Venkateshwara. This declaration is required for non-Hindus visiting the temple.



As a Russian Orthodox Christian, Anna followed the temple's protocol and offered her hair at Padmavati Kalyana Katta, a designated area for such offerings. After tonsuring, she participated in special puja ceremonies.

Why did Pawan Kalyan’s wife shave her head off?

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s son Mark Shankar recently survived a harrowing experience in a school fire accident in Singapore. Mark suffered multiple burns in the April 8 incident and underwent treatment in Singapore before returning to India with his father on Saturday night. To express her gratitude for her son's safe return, Anna had vowed to shave her head, a traditional gesture of devotion and thanksgiving. Photos and videos of Anna's tonsure and aarti have since gone viral.



Pawan Kalyan’s son recovers after fire accident



A heartwarming video of Pawan Kalyan carrying his injured son Mark has gone viral. In the clip, he was accompanied by his Anna Lezhneva and daughter Polena Anjana as they arrived at Hyderabad International Airport. Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to everyone who offered support, saying, "Mark Shankar is now stable and recovering well. Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength". The fire incident occurred at Mark's summer camp in Singapore's River Valley Shophouse area, where over 80 people were rescued and one child lost their life.



Pawan Kalyan on the work front



Pawan will next be seen in the historical drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Satyaraj, Dalip Tahil, and Jissu Sengupta, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.