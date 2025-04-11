Renu said the reason she supports her son spending time with Pawan Kalyan is that he is a good father who loves and cares for his children

Renu Desai, actress and ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan, recently shared how life changed after their separation, including facing social media trolling, and spoke warmly about their kids Akira and Aadhya, who remain close to their father.

Renu Desai recently opened up about her life on a podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha. She mentioned that her son Akira Nandan has started taking an interest in spiritual matters. One day, Akira told her that his father was planning to go to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Renu replied by saying he should go along with his father, and that his journey would be peaceful.

She also talked about Pawan Kalyan’s recent visits to temples in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Renu said she fully supports her son Akira going with him on such spiritual trips. Renu said the reason she supports her son spending time with Pawan Kalyan is that he is a good father who loves and cares for his children. She mentioned that she never stops Akira from going to his father and always agrees happily. She also shared that family bonds are important to her, and she wants her children to always stay close to their father.

Renu said, “The reason for that is that Pawan Kalyan is a good father. He treats his children with great love and care. That is why I never said no to him going to his father. I will always say yes,” She further added, “I want my children and their father to always be together.”

Renu and Pawan had their first child, Akira Nandan, in 2004, followed by their daughter, Aadhya, in 2010. The couple separated in 2011.

Pawan Kalyan married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva in 2013. The couple has two children: a son, Mark Shankar, and a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova. Anna has also been a supportive partner in Pawan's political endeavours.