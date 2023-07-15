Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan shares his first post on Instagram, and it will give a nostalgic trip to the superstar's fans.

After debuting on Instagram in early July, Telugu star and politician Pawan Kalyan has dropped his first post. On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan posted a reel which consists of throwback photos of Pawan with the biggest of the actors from the Indian film industry.

The photos include Pawan posing with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Johnny Lever, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, Daggubati Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, Sudha Chandra, Ravi Teja, Boney Kapoor, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Vikram, Chiranjeevi, Kiccha Sudeep, Brahmanandam, and other celebrities.

Pawan shared the reel on Instagram, and captioned the post, "I sincerely hope that our bond remains the same and that we continue to create cherished memories together."

Here's the reel

The video had a message from Kalyan, saying, "Grateful to be a part of the film industry and work along so many talented and humble personalities." Pawan debuted on Instagram on July 4. Even without any posts, Pawan earned 2 million followers, and currently, his Instagram profile has 2.4 million followers.

Though Pawan Kalyan is occupied with his political work, the Power Star has still managed to keep his acting career at the forefront. He will be seen in four movies this year. Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the forthcoming laughter ride, Bro. Ace composer S Thaman has provided the songs and background score for the project, which is expected to hit theatres on July 28. Made under the direction of Samuthirakani, Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli has taken care of the film's editing.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will also be a part of Sujeeth’s directorial, OG, Harish Shankar's highly-awaited action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Krish Jagarlamudi-helmed period action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The Power Star will be seen playing different roles in these films