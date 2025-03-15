Headlined by Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit will now release in cinemas on May 9.

The much-awaited pan-India film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars actor Pawan Kalyan, now has a new release date. The period drama was earlier set to hit theaters on March 28; however, the makers have decided to push the release forward due to ongoing post-production work. The film will now be released on May 9 of this year.

The makers, on Friday, took to their Instagram account to make the announcement along with a post that read, "The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable. Hari Hara Veera Mallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from PawanKalyan Garu. Brace for the storm! Wishing you all a very Happy Holi – Team #HHVM."

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit follows the story of an outlaw who stands up against oppression for his people. The film is directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, and written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

The cast features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, along with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a key role as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. To mark Deol’s 56th birthday, the makers released a special poster of him in January this year. The poster featured Bobby Deol in a striking black outfit, where he can be seen holding a sword.

Meanwhile, Bobby recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. Grossing Rs 115 crore worldwide, the Bobby Kolli directorial was a commercial success and became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. (With inputs from ANI)