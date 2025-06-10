"We're thrilled to share that the grand, visual and powerful theatrical trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is on its way! Along with the trailer, we'll also be unveiling the new release date", the makers shared in the official statement informing that Pawan Kalyan film is postponed.

The pan-India period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is one of the most anticipated releases this year. The film is headlined by superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu was slated to release in theatres this Friday on June 12, but has been postponed now.

Pawan Kalyan's PRO L Venugopal issued a statement on his X (previously Twitter) account informing everyone of the update about the film's release. The official X handle of the film reshared the same on its feed. It read, "HARI HARA VEERA MALLU - A Step Back for Bigger Strides Ahead - Official Statement on Release Date: Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic spectacles across the globe. With growing speculation about the film’s release, the makers have issued an official statement."

"With heartfelt gratitude, we thank all the fans, well-wishers, and cinema lovers who have stood by Hari Hara Veera Mallu *with unwavering patience and belief. Despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12th, we must inform you that the film will not be hitting theatres as scheduled. This decision, though difficult, was necessary. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait", the statement further read.

The makers also shared that they will soon release the trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu with the new release date as they added, "We're thrilled to share that the grand, visual and powerful theatrical trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is on its way! Along with the trailer, we'll also be unveiling the new release date, so stay tuned for the big announcement! The anticipation is building, and we can't wait to share this spectacular preview with you."

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer is directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi and its music is composed by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani. The much-anticipated film is presented by A. M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production.

