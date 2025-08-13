Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Headlined by Ashish Verma and Pavan Malhotra, the legal drama Court Kacheri is now streaming on SonyLIV. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Malhotra addressed the comparisons between his show and Ravi Kishan-starrer Maamla Legal Hai, that streamed on Netflix last year.

From Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Delhi-6, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others, Pavan Malhotra has entertained the audiences with his heartwarming performances for the last four decades. The National Award-winning actor is playing a senior and respected Advocate Harish Mathur in his most recent release - Court Kacheri. The legal drama web series, created by The Viral Fever aka TVF and also starring Ashish Verma in the leading role of Param Mathur, premiered on SonyLIV on August 12, and has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Ahead of its release, Pavan Malhotra shared with DNA why he agreed to do Court Kacheri and talked about its comparisons with the 2024 Netflix show Maamla Legal Hai.



Pavan Malhotra on Court Kacheri

The 67-year-old actor shared that an actor would have never refused a show like Court Kacheri. "The story has so many layers, it talks about the politics at the bar council, how lawyers have relationships with cops and their clients, and at the same time, it is a father-son story. When TVF approached me, I told them I would love to work with them because they make very clean, decent, nice entertainers. The director, the co-actors, the technicians - all were so good, so I just couldn't say no. I really enjoyed the shooting process on the sets", Pavan told us.



Court Kacheri vs Maamla Legal Hai

Headlined by Ravi Kishan, the legal dramedy Maamla Legal Hai premiered on Netflix in March 2024. The show was created by ex-TVF members Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar under their banner Posham Pa Pictures. After Maamla Legal Hai was received well by the audiences, Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar from TVF created their own legal drama Court Kacheri. Puneet also plays the lawyer Suraj Beriya in the SonyLIV show.

Addressing the comparisons between both the shows, Pavan Malhotra shared with us, "The comparisons are only because the two shows are legal dramas. I am not denying that some things could be similar also. I have seen a few episodes of Maamla Legal Hai and I think Ravi Kishan was very good in it. I have also seen other good legal-based shows on OTT. But, Court Kacheri has its own identity I believe. Our show has more layers and is build upon the relationship between a father and a son."



More about Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri revolves around Param Mathur (Ashish Verma), who doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of his father, a renowned lawyer Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra). Instead, he does everything possible in the five-episodic series to leave his father's legacy and go to Canada. The SonyLIV web series also features Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bhardwaj, Amarjeet Singh, and Kiran Khoje in pivotal roles.



