‘Patriotism is beautiful, but…’Farhan Akhtar says 120 Bahadur celebrates true soldier stories, not propaganda

Farhan stressed that in today's environment, war stories can easily be mistaken for propaganda, so restraint is essential.

Farhan Akhtar, who is playing Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the upcoming war drama "120 Bahadur," says the most difficult part of making a film set in conflict is maintaining integrity without resorting to nationalism for effect. Speaking with Rotox on "Just to Filmy," he explained that the most important thing is to always stay true to the real story, rather than dramatising it. He said, "This film isn't a fabricated story. These are real people whose actions speak for themselves. Patriotism is beautiful, but fanaticism is very ugly."

Farhan stressed that in today's environment, war stories can easily be mistaken for propaganda, so restraint is essential. He added, "When soldiers serve with dedication, you don't need to beat the drum any louder. Their decisions reflect their loyalty. If you stick to that truth, the film stays grounded." According to him, authenticity becomes a balancing force that automatically keeps propaganda at bay.

Speaking about playing a real-life hero, Farhan revealed that director Razneesh 'Raazi' Ghai envisioned him in the role long before the script was completed. One thing that shaped the entire performance was a conversation he had with the late officer's family. "His son said he was always smiling, even in the most difficult situations," Farhan said. "That taught me everything about his nature and leadership." He further added that wearing a uniform changes any actor's mindset. "You immediately feel a sense of responsibility, like you have to behave with dignity. We immediately develop respect for the Indian Army."

Reflecting on the film's themes, Farhan said audiences will learn profound lessons about teamwork and leadership. He said, "If this story teaches anything, it's how people unite. No battle is won alone. Leadership is quiet, and courage is collective." His experience shooting "Lakshya" helped him guide young actors, especially those who were shooting in such difficult conditions for the first time.

Farhan finally confirmed that he would return to directing next year, but he also said that his creative philosophy would always remain the same, no matter the role. He said, "Whether I act, produce, or direct, the story has to be honest. That's the only way the work reaches generations."

Also read: ‘Mere aane se pehle…': Salman Khan gets emotional, prays for ‘father’ Dharmendra's speedy recovery