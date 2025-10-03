Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
ENTERTAINMENT
Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot features Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The release date of the much-awaited Malayalam film hasn't been announced yet.
The teaser of the much-awaited film Patriot starring Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal has finally been released. On Thursday, the makers dropped the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the teaser, suggesting an intense narrative focused on two individuals "who once controlled the country together."
The teaser opens on a mysterious note with a voiceover speaking about the lead characters, who appear to hold immense power over the people through "faith." It progresses to introduce Mammootty's character, who seems determined toward a secret mission. Joining him in the gritty battle is Mohanlal as an armed forces soldier.
Tensions rise shortly after as Fahadh Faasil enters the scene, adding more to the complex power struggles. The teaser also offers a look at Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy's characters. What follows next is a high-stakes story layered with emotions, politics, power dynamics, espionage and more.
Mammootty wraps the teaser with the most complex question, "Great Indian Traitor or Patriot?". Even though the teaser has kept the plot under wraps, the visuals hint toward a politically-charged, intriguing espionage thriller with both Mammootty and Mohanlal taking over the lead roles. The film has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced.
Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. Mahesh Narayanan has previously made critically acclaimed Malayalam movies Take Off, C U Soon, Mālik, and Ariyippu. The release date of Patriot hasn't been announced yet.
