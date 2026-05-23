Patriot OTT release date: When and where to watch Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara-starrer action thriller

Patriot features a powerhouse ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Prakash Belawadi, and Shaheen Siddique, The Malayalam action thriller will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 5.

Headlined by Mammootty and helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam film Patriot was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Released on May 1, the espionage action thriller features a powerhouse ensemble cast consisting of Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Prakash Belawadi, Shaheen Siddique, along with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in an extended cameo appearance. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and earned just Rs 80 crore worldwide against its massive budget of Rs 120 crore.

Patriot OTT release on ZEE5 on June 5

Patriot will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 5 in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The OTT platform shared the announcement video on its social media platforms and captioned it, "The much-awaited Malayalam spy political thriller Patriot. Starring the legendary Big M’s in an intense battle of power, politics & secrets. Premieres June 5th on Malayalam zee5."

Patriot marked Mohanlal and Mammootty reunion after 18 years

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial marks the full-fledged reunion of Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal after 18 years. The iconic duo was last seen together in lead roles in the 2008 action thriller Twenty:20, directed by Joshiy. They later shared screen space in Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, helmed by Ranjith, where Mammootty played the central character while Mohanlal appeared only in a special guest appearance as himself.

Patriot plotline

Patriot follows the gripping journey of Dr. Daniel James (Mammootty), a brilliant National Scientific Advisor and Defence Research Wing officer, who finds his life turned upside down after being falsely branded as a traitor. Determined to clear his name, he joins forces with the formidable Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal). What begins as a fight for justice soon unravels into something far more dangerous - a sprawling surveillance conspiracy that threatens the very fabric of national security.

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