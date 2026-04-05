Patriot new release date: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara-starrer espionage thriller to hit theatres in May

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ENTERTAINMENT
Patriot will release in cinemas worldwide in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language on May 1.
Patriot is among the most awaited Indian films of the year as it reunites the two Malayalam legends Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years. The espionage thriller was earlier slated to release in cinemas on April 23, but the film has been pushed ahead by a week. Patriot will release in cinemas worldwide in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language on May 1.
Reason behind the delay
Before announcing the new release date, the makers shared that Patriot is being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Their statement read, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days."
Patriot cast and director
Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot features a powerful ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi.
Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions. Narayanan has previously made critically acclaimed Malayalam movies Take Off, C U Soon, Malik, and Ariyippu. He has also edited several popular South Indian films such as Vishwaroopam, Mumbai Police, Traffic, Pokkiri Raja, and Nayattu.
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