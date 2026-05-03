Patriot box office collection day 2: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil film sees drop but crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Patriot has amassed Rs 50 crore gross at the global box office in its first two days. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Mahesh Narayanan-directed espionage action thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, and Revathi, among others.

Headlined by Mammootty and helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the much-awaited Malayalam film Patriot was finally released in the theatres on May 1. The espionage action thriller features a star-studded emsemble cast consisting of Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Shaheen Siddique, and the other Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in an extended cameo appearance.

Patriot crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide in 2 days

On its second day of release, Patriot collected Rs 6.15 crore net in India, which was 38.5% less than its opening day collection of Rs 10 crore. The Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer film has now earned Rs 16.15 crore net and Rs 18.73 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, the film amassed Rs 15 crore on its second day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the total worldwide gross collections of Patriot are Rs 50.23 crore in its first two days.

Patriot marks Mohanlal and Mammootty reunion after 18 years

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial marks the full-fledged reunion of the two biggest Malayalam superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, after 18 years since they were last seen together in the lead roles in the 2008 action thriller Twenty:20 directed by Joshiy. The two veterans also shared screen space in the Ranjith-directed 2013 drama film Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty, in which Mammootty played the main protagonist and Mohanlal was only seen in a guest appearance as himself.

What is Patriot about?

Patriot follows the gripping journey of Dr. Daniel James (Mammootty), a brilliant National Scientific Advisor and former Defence Research Wing officer, who finds his life turned upside down after being falsely branded as a traitor. Determined to clear his name, he joins forces with the formidable Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal). What begins as a fight for justice soon unravels into something far more dangerous - a sprawling surveillance conspiracy that threatens the very fabric of national security.

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