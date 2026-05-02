Patriot box office collection day 1: Mammootty, Mohanlal film takes second biggest opening in Malayalam cinema, earns Rs 30 crore

With the worldwide gross collections of Rs 30 crore, Patriot has taken the second biggest opening in the history of Malayalam cinema after L2: Empuraan. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the espionage action thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, and Revathi.

Marking the reunion of two of the biggest Indian superstars - Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years since their last film Twenty:20 in 2008, Patriot has been one of the most awaited Malayalam films since its announcement. The Mahesh Narayanan-directed espionage action thriller finally released in cinemas on May 1 and took a bumper opening with housefull shows across the world.

How much Patriot collected on its opening day?

Patriot opened to a strong start at the box office, raking in Rs 9.80 crore net and Rs 11.37 crore gross in India on its first day. The Mammootty and Mohanlal-starrer also performed impressively overseas, collecting Rs 18 crore. Combining its domestic and international earnings, the Malayalam film registered a solid worldwide opening of Rs 29.37 crore. All box office figures are sourced from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Patriot takes second biggest opening in Malayalam cinema after L2: Empuraan

Patriot has stormed past Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea to register the second-biggest opening day in the history of Malayalam cinema. The 2021 epic historical drama, helmed by Priyadarshan, had minted Rs 20.40 crore gross worldwide on day one. The top spot, however, continues to be held by another Mohanlal starrer, L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed political action thriller had set the box office on fire with a staggering Rs 67 crore global opening on its first day in 2025.

What is Patriot about?

Patriot follows the gripping journey of Dr. Daniel James (Mammootty), a brilliant National Scientific Advisor and former Defence Research Wing officer, who finds his life turned upside down after being falsely branded as a traitor. Determined to clear his name, he joins forces with the formidable Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal). What begins as a fight for justice soon unravels into something far more dangerous - a sprawling surveillance conspiracy that threatens the very fabric of national security.

Patriot ensemble cast

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot features a powerful ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi.

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