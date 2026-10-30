Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart, known for Star Trek and X-Men, has died at 86 at his home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Veteran British actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at 86. He died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at his home in Los Angeles after a brief journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The news was shared on Oct. 29 on his official X account.

Announcement and cause of death

The statement said: "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

Kelly Bush Novak, his longtime spokesperson, also verified the information. Both diseases are progressive brain ailments that gradually impair thinking and memory. His diagnoses had not before been disclosed to the public. His two children, Daniel and Sophie, from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer, as well as his third wife, Sunny Ozell, survive him.

Tributes from co-stars and studios

Tributes poured in from fans and the film industry. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine alongside Stewart's Professor X, wrote on social media, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man."Everyone at Marvel is extremely upset, according to a statement from Marvel Studios. According to the studio, Stewart defined Professor Charles Xavier for generations, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday, by bringing the character to life with grace, brilliance and humanity.

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From stage to global stardom

Born July 13, 1940 in Mirfield, England, Patrick Stewart began in theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company before rising to fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) and Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023) and as Professor X in X-Men. Knighted in 2010, his memoir Making It So was a 2023 bestseller. His last film, Avengers: Doomsday, releases in December.