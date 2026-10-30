FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Congress Protest: '10 Lakh Protestors, 14 Security Zones' Delhi On Edge For INDIA Bloc Protest Nov 1

Congress Protest: '10 Lakh Protestors, 14 Security Zones' Delhi On Edge For INDIA Bloc Protest Nov 1

Cyclone Arnab Destruction: '2.24 Lakh Hectares Damaged, ₹4,600 Crore Loss' Shocking Damage Figures

Cyclone Arnab Destruction: '2.24 Lakh Hectares Damaged, ₹4,600 Crore Loss' Shocking Damage Figures

Viral video: Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair, abortion rumours with Love Gill: 'Humari pagdi uchalne mein lage hai'

Gurpreet Ghuggi BREAKS SILENCE to alleged affair with Love Gill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart, known for Star Trek and X-Men, has died at 86 at his home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute
Sir Patrick Stewart (1940-2026).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran British actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at 86. He died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at his home in Los Angeles after a brief journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The news was shared on Oct. 29 on his official X account.

Announcement and cause of death

The statement said: "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kelly Bush Novak, his longtime spokesperson, also verified the information. Both diseases are progressive brain ailments that gradually impair thinking and memory. His diagnoses had not before been disclosed to the public. His two children, Daniel and Sophie, from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer, as well as his third wife, Sunny Ozell, survive him.

Tributes from co-stars and studios

Tributes poured in from fans and the film industry. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine alongside Stewart's Professor X, wrote on social media, "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man."Everyone at Marvel is extremely upset, according to a statement from Marvel Studios. According to the studio, Stewart defined Professor Charles Xavier for generations, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday, by bringing the character to life with grace, brilliance and humanity.

Also read: Digital Arrest: Supreme Court cracks whip on banks, asks them to compensate victims for cyber fraud

From stage to global stardom

Born July 13, 1940 in Mirfield, England, Patrick Stewart began in theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company before rising to fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) and Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023) and as Professor X in X-Men. Knighted in 2010, his memoir Making It So was a 2023 bestseller. His last film, Avengers: Doomsday, releases in December.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to postpone INDIA Bloc Nov 1 rally? Delhi traders flag Diwali business losses
INDIA Bloc Nov 1 Rally To Be Postponed? Delhi traders flag Diwali business loss
Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute
Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86
Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood warning in Assam; West Bengal, North Bengal on high alert
Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood warning in Assam, West Bengal
Delhi-NCR wakes up to winter-like chill after overnight rain, AQI improves to 133; IMD predicts more showers
Delhi-NCR wakes up to winter-like chill after overnight rain, AQI improves
Israel Election: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats but misses majority, party claims election 'stolen'
Israel Election: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats, misses majority
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement