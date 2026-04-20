Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film faces online backlash over alleged 'glorification of infidelity'

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do featuring Ayushmann Khurrana has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers criticising it for allegedly glorifying infidelity and sparking debate on social media.

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has sparked mixed reactions online, with many viewers criticising the film for seemingly glorifying infidelity. The debate has intensified on social media, with users divided over whether it is meant as satire or promotes problematic relationship dynamics.

Teaser triggers backlash on social media:

T-Series published the film teaser, which features Ayushmann Khurrana together with Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh on Monday. The teaser shows a tumultuous love story in which Ayushmann's character becomes involved with different women while he is still married. Some social media users who viewed the content as light-hearted fun instead criticised it for its content.

Many viewers accused the makers of normalising cheating and promoting outdated gender stereotypes. Comments online questioned Bollywood's repeated use of infidelity as a comic trope, with some calling the content 'cringe' and 'problematic.' The others explained that if roles were reversed, such portrayals would not be accepted as easily. While some people thought the teaser showed harmless comedy, the audience showed mixed feelings about it.

What the teaser shows:

The teaser begins with a voiceover which states that all things in the world undergo changes except for the unchanging nature of 'patiyon ki fitrat'. The film shows Ayushmann Khurrana experiencing attraction to various women, which leads to marital problems. The film introduces the 'pativerse' concept, which shows his character maintaining romantic relationships with several women to create comedic disorder.

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About the film:

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 success Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia and other actors, who perform their roles as supporting characters. The movie receives its direction from Mudassar Aziz and its production from Bhushan Kumar, who work with T-Series and B R Chopra. The romantic comedy will debut in theatres on May 15 2026 and its upcoming release generates both positive and critical buzz for the film.