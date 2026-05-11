Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Mudassar Aziz breaks silence on ‘normalising infidelity’ claims

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has sparked intense debate online even before its release, with sections of viewers accusing the film of normalising infidelity. The discussion quickly gained momentum across social media platforms, prompting director Mudassar Aziz to respond and clarify his stance on the criticism.

Mudassar Aziz responds to the infidelity debate:

The trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which features Ayushmann Khurrana, started online discussions about its main theme. The story received criticism from users who wanted to know whether it presented extramarital affairs as an acceptable practice, which led to a major public discussion.

Mudassar Aziz responded to the backlash by asserting that his films do not depict infidelity as a legitimate activity. He mentioned this particular film marks his seventh cinematic project and viewers should not interpret his films according to their personal understanding of his storytelling methods. He explained that his writing throughout his career has maintained an emphasis on developing complex emotions while creating fully developed characters instead of showing characters who engage in immoral acts.

Strong female characters in his films:

Aziz stated that his female characters in films always receive both control over their actions and important character development throughout the story. He used Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) to demonstrate that female characters in the film actively challenge the male lead while they create the story development. He used Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) to show that the female main character in the film determines her own path through life and her decision-making process. The stories he creates present active female characters who drive the narrative forward because they make decisions that determine the story outcomes.

Also read: This actress claims to help Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon 'to be accepted' in Bollywood: 'Salman Khan never had problem'

Casting and collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana:

The director explained his partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana by describing how three narration sessions needed to take place before the actor accepted his role in the project. He shared that Khurrana enjoyed the layered emotional tone of the script and eventually agreed after engaging deeply with the material. Aziz praised Khurrana for consistently choosing unconventional roles that explore complex emotional territory, calling him an actor unafraid of difficult narratives.