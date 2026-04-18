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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

The first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been released, showing Ayushmann Khurrana in a funny and tricky situation as Prajapati Pandey. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the film promises comedy, confusion and drama.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date
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The first look of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finally out, and it has already created excitement among fans. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time and is set to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s unique look revealed:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The creators released the initial poster, which presents Ayushmann Khurrana in his role as Prajapati Pandey. The poster shows him trapped in a net while he displays both confusion and fear. Three women are shown holding the net, which indicates that his character has become entangled in a complex situation. The poster, which displays his character in a humorous scene with a cheetah, creates a chaotic atmosphere that matches the film's comedic style.

Star cast and story hint:

The film features Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan together with Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, who play major characters in the production. The makers revealed their tagline, which states that 'the hunter has become the hunted' to indicate that the story will focus on comedic misunderstandings between characters who find themselves in chaotic situations.

Also read: Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

Sequel with a fresh twist:

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which became a successful film in 2019. The story introduces an entirely new cast who will deliver a combination of comedic and dramatic performances. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who previously directed the first part and he will present a new entertaining story for this film.

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