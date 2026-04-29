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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his character: 'I found Prajapati to be clear in his intentions'

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, a simple man caught in chaotic situations and a comedy of errors. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and releases on May 15, 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his character: 'I found Prajapati to be clear in his intentions'
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Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been generating steady buzz ahead of its release, with its teaser and songs already grabbing audience attention. The film promises a chaotic yet entertaining narrative filled with humour, confusion and emotional twists.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his character Prajapati:

Ayushmann Khurrana recently talked about his role as Prajapati Pandey, describing the character as honest and well-intentioned but constantly trapped in unpredictable situations. He explained that Prajapati is a man with clear intentions, yet life pushes him into unexpected chaos, turning his journey into a comedy of errors. He revealed that the character shows outward enjoyment, but his actual existence is much more complicated. The story develops through Prajapati's experience of multiple difficulties which arise from his relationship problems and misunderstandings, resulting in both humorous and tense situations.

Ayushmann also mentioned that his character never expected his life to become so complicated. He needs to deal with emotional confusion because of his strong personality tendencies, which he experiences when he interacts with multiple intense people. The actor explained that the film's comedic elements arise from its fundamental contrast between simple aspects and chaotic elements.

Also read: Rihanna turns heads in a dazzling sheer green saree during her Mumbai visit; netizens are sure 'this is AI'

Cast, direction and release details:

The film features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The film, which Mudassar Aziz directed, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar through their respective companies T-Series Films and B R Studios, which Juno Chopra oversees as creative producer. The film was first scheduled to release in March 2026, but the date has been changed to May 15 2026. The delay was made to ensure a better release window and stronger promotional buildup.

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