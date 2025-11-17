Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sampann jodi' title

Rubina and Abhinav's journey showed how they resolved conflicts, balanced each other's personalities and faced challenges that put their relationship to the test.

The reality show Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga ended tonight with the grand finale, and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were crowned the most successful couple.

After three months of completing tasks, challenges, and episodes based on various aspects of married life, the couple lifted the trophy in the final episode.

Presented by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show aimed to give viewers a closer look at the tensions, humour, misunderstandings, and intimate moments associated with marriage.

Sharing the big moment, Colors TV posted a photo of the winning couple on Instagram with the caption, "Ho gaya hai ailaan, Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga ki trophy hoti hai Rubina aur Abhinav ke naam.''

To symbolically renew their vows, all the couples dressed up as bride and groom for the finale, which was planned as a "big Indian wedding." As the final week progressed, the contestants' emotional state grew.

Rubina and Abhinav's journey showed how they resolved conflicts, balanced each other's personalities and faced challenges that put their relationship to the test.

After lifting the winning trophy, Rubina and Abhinav said in a joint statement, "Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga was a wonderful way for us to spend time together without any hustle and bustle. As a couple, we're not perfect, and we, along with the other couples, were very open about our shortcomings, and it was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it's a result of the love we received from the audience and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so enjoyable. We want to thank the producers of the show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and heartfelt. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali Ma'am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humor, and guidance.

Seven celebrity couples participated throughout the season, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into their relationships and personal lives. Each episode included exercises that addressed common marital problems, such as communication breakdowns or everyday decision-making.

