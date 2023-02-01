Search icon
Pathaan ticket prices slashed by 25 percent, check prices in Noida Mall of India, Delhi, Gurugram

Pathan earns 500 crore worldwide, ticket prices reduced 25 percent to maintain box office success.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

The highly anticipated Bollywood film, "Pathaan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, has made a huge impact at the box office since its release on January 25th. With its impressive performance, the film has already joined the prestigious 500 crore club worldwide. In order to maintain its box office success, the producers of "Pathaan" have taken a strategic move and reduced the ticket rates by 25 per cent.

The decision to cut ticket prices was made by producer Aditya Chopra, who saw the potential for the film to grow even bigger. This move is unusual as producers typically reduce ticket prices in the second week of the film's release, but Aditya Chopra made the decision just five days after the film's release. The reduced ticket prices will likely attract more movie-goers, increasing the film's overall performance at the box office.

Trade analysts predict that the film has the potential to earn 1000 crore rupees in the next one week, putting it in the same league as other successful films such as Bahubali, KGF, and RRR. "Pathan" is also set to leave its mark internationally, surpassing the earnings of Avatar 2 and Marvel in many countries. With its impressive performance, "Pathaan" is a testament to the power of Bollywood and its impact on the global film industry.

Ticket prices in Delhi NCR:

Book your movie tickets for Pathaan online with ease via platforms like Paytm and BookMyShow. Previously priced between Rs 180 to Rs 2100 in Delhi NCR, the ticket cost has been reduced and is now available starting at Rs 75.

