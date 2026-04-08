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Harsh Mander’s Unfounded Critiques: Fixation only with Yogi Adityanath’s saffron robes and his popularity

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Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'

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Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'

Actor Zareen Khan is grieving the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan and her pet cat Rambo in the same week, sharing her grief with fans on social media.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'
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Actor Zareen Khan is going through a very difficult week, mourning the loss of both her mother and her beloved pet cat, Rambo. The actor has shared updates on her mother’s prolonged illness in recent months, and these consecutive losses have left her and her family in deep grief.

Mother Parveen Khan passes away:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On April 8, 2026, after a long battle with health problems, Zareen's mother, Parveen Khan, died and in 2016, her mother also had heart surgery. Zareen's team confirmed the news by saying, 'This is to let you know that our dear Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, peacefully passed away on April 8th and is now in heaven.' Zareen have open up about her mother's health update and is requesting her fans to pray for her mother on social media. According to reports, her mother's funeral will be held in Versova, Mumbai. 

Also read: Viral video: Samay Raina REVEALS Ranveer Allahbadia asked offensive question 8 times, breaks down while narrating India's Got Latent backlash

Zareen’s acting journey:

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut through the 2010 film Veer, which featured Salman Khan as her co-star. She has worked in films across multiple languages, which include Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and Punjabi. She worked on three significant projects, which included the Punjabi movie Daaka, the Telugu action thriller Chanakya and the Tamil multilingual crime biopic Veerappan, which Ram Gopal Varma directed. Her most recent release was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2020). She has chosen to work on specific film projects and digital content since she stopped working on mainstream film projects.

Zareen experienced emotional difficulties this week because she lost both her mother and her beloved pet. People who admire her work through her fans send messages of sympathy and support, which they provide during her private moment of grief.

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