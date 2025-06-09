Partho Ghosh has been working on the sequels to ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agnisakshi’. As per reports, the 75-year-old died due to a heart attack.

Veteran filmmaker Partho Ghosh, who is known for helming impactful movies in the 90s, passed away on Monday, June 9, 2025. Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who was introduced to the Hindi audience by the filmmaker in 1994, confirmed the news in an emotional message that read, “Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen. Rest in peace.”

Partho Ghosh has been working on the sequels to ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agnisakshi’. As per reports, the 75-year-old died due to a heart attack on Monday morning at his residence in Mumbai’s Madh Island. He is survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh. The seasoned Indian filmmaker had a career that spanned over three decades across Hindi and regional cinema. He was an impeccable storyteller who was renowned for his ability to blend hard-hitting social narratives with mainstream sensibilities.

Ghosh began his film journey in 1985 as an assistant director, however, his big break came in 1991 with ‘100 Days’, a suspense film starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. The story revolves around a woman with extrasensory perception. It was a remake of the Tamil film ‘Nooravathu Naal’, which was itself based on Italian cinema. In 1992, he helmed ‘Geet’, a romantic film featuring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan. Later, his 1993 film Dalaal established his place in the industry, giving him much-needed recognition and fame. Dalaal, based on a short story by Kaushal Bharati, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka, emerged to be one of the top earners of the year. However, it was ‘Dalaal’ in 1993 that firmly established his place in the industry. Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka, and based on a short story by Kaushal Bharati, the film became one of the top earners of the year. Besides these, Ghosh has etched his mark in history with films like ‘Agni Sakshi’ (1996), ‘Ghulam-E-Musthafa’ (1997), ‘Teesra Kaun?’ (1994), and ‘Yugpurush’ (1998).



After a brief hiatus, Ghosh returned to cinema with the 2010 film "Ek Second... Jo Zindagi Badal De?". In 2018, he made an impact with "Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke.'