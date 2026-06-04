Parthiban meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, gifts handwritten letter and custom painting: 'This entire thing is uncomfortable'

Parthiban met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, congratulated him on his election win, and gifted a custom painting and handwritten letter, months after his earlier remarks on Trisha Krishnan sparked controversy.

Filmmaker and actor Parthiban has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and congratulated him on his recent electoral victory, months after sparking controversy over remarks directed at actor Trisha Krishnan and her appearance with the politician-actor.

Parthiban meets Vijay with custom gifts after the political win:

Parthiban recently kinda paid a visit to Vijay, following the latter’s success in the Tamil Nadu elections. The meeting got attention not just because of Parthiban ‘s congratulatory thing, but also because of what Parthiban had said earlier this year, about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan- those remarks that had drawn a lot of pushback and criticism.

The photos from the meeting showed the two smiling and posing together, kinda. During the visit, Parthiban presented Vijay with a specially commissioned painting and also a handwritten letter; it was all very personal. The artwork portrayed Vijay in royal attire from a bygone era, standing beside a royal throne and it was meant to symbolise the shift from cinema to politics, you know, that transition moment.

Message praises Vijay’s political journey:

Alongside that painting, Parthiban wrote a sort of heartfelt note in Tamil praising Vijay’s political journey. In that message, he extended congratulations to the chief minister for moving away from the film world and into the state's top position, and he also said that he expects calm, steady and effective administration. He even called Vijay a 'great scholar', and he went on to highlight how his presence and growing influence are becoming more and more strong in the political arena.

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Social media reacts to a sudden shift in tone:

The gesture quickly became a talking point on social media, with many users recalling Parthiban’s earlier criticism of Trisha. Some questioned the dramatic shift in tone, while others found the meeting surprising given the controversy that had unfolded only a few months ago.