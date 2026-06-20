Parmish Verma halts concert after noticing infant crying alone in crowd, issues warning to parent: Watch

Parmish Verma stopped his Sri Ganganagar concert after noticing a crying child alone in the crowd.

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has earned praise on social media after a video from his recent concert in Rajasthan went viral. The singer interrupted his performance after noticing a young child crying alone in the crowd.

The incident took place at Ramlila Maidan in Sri Ganganagar, where Parmish was performing as part of the 'Kick the Drugs-Pickup Sports' campaign. While the audience was enjoying the concert, security personnel spotted a distressed child near the stage.

Parmish Stops The Show

As soon as the child was brought on stage for safety, Parmish paused the music and tried to understand the situation. The singer comforted the visibly upset child and asked the crowd and his team to locate the child's parents.

Mother Comes Forward

A woman soon came forward and identified herself as the child's mother. According to reports, she had allegedly left the child near the ramp while she was busy recording videos and clicking photographs during the concert.

Parmish questioned her from the stage and reminded her about the importance of keeping children safe in crowded places. He reportedly asked where she had been when the child was crying alone and urged parents to remain alert and responsible during public events.

'A Child Is Not A Prop For A Photoshoot'

After the child was reunited with the family, Parmish addressed the audience and spoke about child safety.He urged people not to bring very young children into large crowds without proper supervision, stressing that children should never be neglected for the sake of capturing videos or photos.

The singer's response drew applause from concertgoers, while the video quickly spread across social media platforms. Many users praised Parmish for prioritising the child's safety and using the moment to remind parents about their responsibilities at crowded events.

The incident has since sparked conversations online about parental awareness and the need to ensure children's safety in public gatherings.