'Parma still feels like the beginning': Arjun Kapoor celebrates 14 years of his debut film Ishaqzaade

Arjun Kapoor used Instagram to post multiple artistic drawings which he created based on important scenes from Ishaqzaade. The actor dedicated a touching message to the pictures, which showed his remembrance of the movie that served as his first step into Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor used Instagram to post multiple artistic drawings which he created based on important scenes from Ishaqzaade. The actor dedicated a touching message to the pictures, which showed his remembrance of the movie that served as his first step into Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 14 years of Ishaqzaade:

Arjun Kapoor used Instagram to post multiple artistic drawings which he created based on important scenes from Ishaqzaade. The actor dedicated a touching message to the pictures, which showed his remembrance of the movie that served as his first step into Bollywood. Arjun wrote, '14 years later, Parma still feels like the beginning of everything. Ishaqzaade was the start of my journey as an actor, in cinema and with all of you, and it continues.' People online found the emotional post to be appealing because fans used it to celebrate the actor's career while they remembered scenes from the movie.

A debut that changed Arjun’s career:

Ishaqzaade, which was released in 2012 through Yash Raj Films, marked Arjun Kapoor's first appearance in Bollywood movies. The film proved to be one of the most popular romantic dramas at that time because it featured Parineeti Chopra in the main female role.

The plot followed Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi, who belonged to opposing political families in a made-up town that existed in Uttar Pradesh. The two young people from these families fell in love through their experience of religious and social boundaries. The audience praised Arjun and Parineeti's on-screen relationship, while Arjun established himself as a rising star in the industry through his powerful portrayal of Parma.

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Arjun Kapoor’s recent work:

Arjun Kapoor appeared in his most recent film, which is a romantic comedy called Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Although the film did not perform strongly at the box office, Arjun continued to receive attention for his performances. He recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as the main villain, which brought him positive feedback from the audience. The actor has not confirmed his upcoming project yet. However, his recent post showed he still values the path which started with Parma 14 years ago.