Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release

Park Hyung-sik impressed audiences with Buried Hearts and prepared for Twelve. Here are five must-watch K-dramas that showcased his range.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

Park Hyung-sik is one of the most popular and versatile actors in South Korea. Recently, he impressed fans with his role in Buried Hearts, where he played the character Dong-ju. Now he is prepared for another exciting project, Twelve. This upcoming supernatural fantasy drama revolves around 12 angels who descend to Earth in human form to protect from evil spirits. It was scheduled to stream on Disney+ and JioHotstar from August 23, 2025.

Ahead of Twelve’s release, here are Park Hyung-sik’s five K-dramas that showcased his range. 

1. Buried Hearts

In Buried Hearts, Park Hyung-sik played Seo Dong-ju, a man who hacked into a massive political fund to save himself. However, his life turned upside down when he lost his memory. Alongside Hyung-sik, the drama also starred Heo Jun-ho and Yeom Jang-seon.

2. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

This historical drama was set during the Silla Kingdom and told the story of an elite group of young warriors known as Hwarang. They explored themes of friendship, love, loyalty, and political turmoil. Park Hyung-sik played a key role, starring alongside Park Seo-joon and Go Ara.

3. Strong Girl Bong-soon

The drama followed Do Bong-soon, a young woman born with extraordinary superhuman strength. Park Hyung-sik played Ahn Min-hyuk, the charismatic CEO of a gaming company who fell in love with her. Starring alongside Park Bo-young, Hyung-sik charmed viewers with his playful performance.

Read: From Park Hyung Sik to Sooyoung: 7 K-drama stars who were born into super rich families

4. The Heirs

Before his leading roles, Hyung-sik also appeared in The Heirs, a drama that revolved around the complex lives of wealthy high school students. Park Hyung-sik played Jo Myung-soo, a rich but carefree character who added depth to the ensemble cast.

5. Soundtrack #1

The story followed two lifelong best friends, Han Seon-woo and Lee Eun-soo, who shared a bond for nearly twenty years. When Eun-soo, a songwriter, struggled to compose a piece about love, she invited Seon-woo to stay with her for two weeks. 

Read: Park Hyung Sik gives shoutout to BTS' V ahead of military enlistment

 

