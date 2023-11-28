Headlines

Mumbai: 20-year-old woman from Kerala, training to be Agniveer commits suicide at Navy hostel

Meet former Tata employee who earned Rs 8 lakh per day, he got a 5-year extension but resigned suddenly to…

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan not presented before special court at federal judicial complex, here's why

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan's kushti scenes with Taapsee in Dunki and Deepika in Jawan are his 'new way of romance'

Park Hyung Sik gives shoutout to BTS' V ahead of military enlistment

BTS' members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM are all set to join mandatory military service.

Nov 28, 2023

BTS' V, along with Jungkook, Jimin, and RM, is preparing to fulfill mandatory military service in South Korea. During a fan meeting, the talented actor Park Hyung Sik gave a heartfelt shoutout to V, joined by his Wooga Squadmate, Park Seo Joon.

Notably, the renowned K-drama actor, also a member of ZE: A, hosted a thrilling 2023 ASIA TOUR FAN MEETING where the surprise appearance of Park Seo Joon added the extra spark. On November 26, the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor who completed his military service in 2021 after enlisting in 2019, hosted a fan meeting titled SIKcret Time at Seoul's YS24 hall.

In an unexpected turn of events, Park Seo Joon, a fellow member of the Wooga Squad and close friend, made a surprise appearance, leaving the host speechless as he arrived bearing a bouquet of flowers.

He said, “Recently, just a few days back, I realized a friend was about to enter the military, so I thought meeting him before he enlists would be a good idea. We ended up having quite a few drinks.”

The K-entertainment world boasts numerous legendary friendships, but none rival the immense popularity of the Wooga Squad. Comprised of Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and BTS's V, this group has captured fans' hearts. V joined the squad after forming tight bonds with some members during his acting debut in "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior." Since then, their camaraderie has remained unbreakable. Additionally, the squad has its own reality series titled "In the Soop: Friendcation."

