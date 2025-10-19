Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome baby soon? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child, and if reports are to be believed, the mom-to-be has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for delivery.

According to reports, Parineeti has been rushed to the hospital for her first child's delivery. Her husband, Raghav, accompanied her to the hospital, and their baby's arrival is expected soon. Diwali is set to be a joyous occasion for both families as they welcome their new addition.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram.The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3.""Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption. Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha adorably celebrated Karwa Chauth. A while ago, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations at their Delhi residence. Parineeti's caption was extremely cute as she called Raghav her "chaand"."My chaand - my love Happy Karwachauth!" she captioned the post. The actress also offered personal glimpses from the celebration. In one, she showed off her adorable baby bump while dressed in a pastel pink and yellow outfit. Another story featured a close-up of a pair of customised juttis, beautifully inscribed with the initials “P” and “R” along with their wedding date, September 24, 2023.

In September, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav posted a couple of his photos with Parineeti from their Paris trip and captioned them, “Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home.@parineetichopra.” In the images, the couple can be seen twinning in black as they strike poses for the camera. Raghav wore a black t-shirt with “I love Paris” printed on it, while the ever-goofy Parineeti playfully hid the “s” in “Paris” with her hand while posing. The two flaunted their radiant smiles while striking poses together.