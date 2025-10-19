Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome baby soon? Here's what we know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131 despite India's 136

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video

Viral video: Akshay Kumar loses cool at fan, asks him to..., netizens get divided

Smriti Irani doesn't consider Anupamaa a competitor, says 'if you have capacity..', Rupali Ganguly's co-stars SLAM Tulsi: 'Aapse yeh apeksha nahi thi'

Diwali 2025: Fashion inspiration from Punjabi actresses like Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, more this festive season

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding plans revealed, music director drops BIG hint, says, 'She will soon become...'

DA Hike News: THIS state announces 3% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy downpour hits Chennai, Nagapattinam, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall till...

Amid US protests, Trump remains unaffected, shares AI video of himself in KING TRUMP jet, bombing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer

After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to ta

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131 despite India's 136

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans confused by DLS? Here's why Australia's target is 131

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video

Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome baby soon? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child, and if reports are to be believed, the mom-to-be has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for delivery. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 02:15 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome baby soon? Here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child, and if reports are to be believed, the mom-to-be has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for delivery. 

According to reports, Parineeti has been rushed to the hospital for her first child's delivery. Her husband, Raghav, accompanied her to the hospital, and their baby's arrival is expected soon. Diwali is set to be a joyous occasion for both families as they welcome their new addition.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram.The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3.""Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption. Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha adorably celebrated Karwa Chauth. A while ago, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations at their Delhi residence. Parineeti's caption was extremely cute as she called Raghav her "chaand"."My chaand - my love Happy Karwachauth!" she captioned the post. The actress also offered personal glimpses from the celebration. In one, she showed off her adorable baby bump while dressed in a pastel pink and yellow outfit. Another story featured a close-up of a pair of customised juttis, beautifully inscribed with the initials “P” and “R” along with their wedding date, September 24, 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

 In September, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav posted a couple of his photos with Parineeti from their Paris trip and captioned them, “Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home.@parineetichopra.” In the images, the couple can be seen twinning in black as they strike poses for the camera. Raghav wore a black t-shirt with “I love Paris” printed on it, while the ever-goofy Parineeti playfully hid the “s” in “Paris” with her hand while posing. The two flaunted their radiant smiles while striking poses together.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth Rs..., know how to get it
Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth
Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban
Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban
Hema Malini spoke to stepson Sunny Deol for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra, reason will shock you
Hema spoke to Sunny for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra
Virat Kohli to retire from IPL ahead of 2026 season? Former Indian opener makes shocking claims
Virat Kohli to retire from IPL ahead of 2026 season? Former Indian opener reveal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE