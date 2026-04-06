Paresh Rawal regrets missing Dhurandhar 2 calls Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'must watch': 'I wish I was in this'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Paresh Rawal praised the Dhurandhar films, calling them a saga and wishing he had been part of the franchise, which has grossed over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently shared his thoughts after watching the blockbuster Dhurandhar films, expressing admiration and a hint of regret about not being part of the franchise.
Actor Paresh Rawal recently shared his views after watching the blockbuster Dhurandhar films, expressing admiration and a hint of regret about not being part of the franchise. He described the films as more than just movies, calling them a 'saga' and saying that for the first time in his life, he felt he would have truly enjoyed being part of it.
Paresh said that he watched Dhurandhar 1 twice and Dhurandhar 2 once and he is already planning to watch them again. Reflecting on the films’ scale and impact, he said, 'mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein…zindagi mein pehli baar mujhe laga main hota ismein toh maza aata,' highlighting his genuine admiration for the storytelling and execution.
Also read: As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'
In Uri: The Surgical Strike, the veteran actor worked with director Aditya Dhar before. He played NSA Govind Bhardwaj, a character based on real-life national security figures. Dhurandhar has a character arc that is similar to Paresh's, played by R. Madhavan. Paresh found it interesting to see it from a different point of view. He has also made funny comments about fans comparing his roles to Madhavan's, which shows that he is not taking the conversation too seriously.
Dhurandhar's effect on both audiences and the industry is clear from Paresh Rawal's praise and the film's record-breaking success. The franchise is still remembered as a landmark in modern Indian cinema because of its exciting story, great acting, and Aditya Dhar's visionary direction.