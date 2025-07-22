Paresh Rawal hits back at troll slamming him over drinking urine, reveals 'lot of people have...'

Paresh had earlier made a shocking statement about his resorting to drinking his first morning urine under the advice of stunt coordinator Veeru Devgan to heal a painful knee injury sustained during the shoot of Ghatak.

Paresh Rawal recently addressed the uproar over his revelation about consuming his own urine. Unfazed by backlash, the Hera Phera 3 actor stated that it was an incident in his life that occurred 40 years ago, while condemning viral reactions from the public. He took a sly dig at the trolls, asking if they felt hurt that he didn’t offer them the urine.



Paresh Rawal shuts down trolls over his viral 'urine' controversy

In a recent interview, Paresh responded to mixed reactions from the public. "I haven't offered them (urine), right? Or are they having a problem because I didn’t offer them? Are they feeling, 'Yaar yeh akele pee gaye aur humko nahin diya?'" he said during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “It's an incident of my life which took place 40 years ago. Woh maine bol diya. Usme kya ho gaya? People enjoy making a mountain out of a molehill. Karne do unko mazaa,” he added. He also mentioned that many approached him after his viral statement; however, he refrained from elaborating. "A lot of people have, but I don’t want to get into it," he stated.

Paresh had earlier made a shocking statement about his resorting to drinking his first morning urine under the advice of stunt coordinator Veeru Devgan to heal a painful knee injury sustained during the shoot of Ghatak. In April this year, he recalled how he slipped on fish guts in a market scene, injuring his knee, and was later rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. He revealed that Devgan offered an unconventional remedy: "Subah uthkar apna pehla urine peena, sab fighter log yeh hi karte hain. Koi takleef nahi rahegi, kabhi kuch nahi hoga. Lekin pichhli raat ko sharab mat peena, mutton, tobacco kuch mat khana,” he had said.



Paresh Rawal plays 'spiritual guru' in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi



Recently, Paresh Rawal has opened up about his emotionally resonant journey while portraying a guru in the upcoming film “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi.”He shared, “Playing the Guru in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was a deeply personal experience. It wasn’t about sermons or dramatic gestures—it was about stillness, conviction, and silent power. This is the man who sees the leader in the boy long before the world does," he told IANS.



Paresh Rawal plays the role of a spiritual guru who guides the film’s main character, Ajay (played by Anantvijay Joshi), through a powerful journey of change. As Ajay’s mentor, his character becomes the voice of wisdom in the story, helping shape a bold and rebellious young man into a Yogi and a leader of the people. Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” is slated to hit theatres on August 1.



Besides this, Paresh will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

