Paresh has responded to the lawsuit stating that his lawyer has sent an appropriate response which will put all issues to rest.

Recently, the controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3, starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, has blown out of proportion. Following Paresh's sudden exit from the franchise, Akshay, who is also a producer, initiated legal proceedings. And now, Paresh has responded to the lawsuit stating that his lawyer has sent an appropriate response which will put all issues to rest. Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), Paresh Rawal tweeted, “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest.” For the unversed, Ameet Naik has earlier represented Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor in legal cases.

Soon after his post surfaced online, several netizens shared their reactions. “Paresh bhai, If anyone has hurt you emotionally then @sunilshe & @akshaykumar must sit with you along with @priyadarshan ji and sort out amicably. You are an actor first then a former parliamentarian must show a big heart and moreover a true Gujarati @ParthRawal48502” wrote a netizen. “Seems everything scripted and PR Game,” reacted a second netizen. “Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal both are Best friend! Suddenly kya huaa yeh dono ko pata hai Hera Pheri Superhit Franchise hai! Hera Pheri 3 300 cr mangti hai,” added another netizen.



According to PTI, Akshay Kumar’s lawyer Pooja Tidke, said there will be ‘severe’ legal consequences involved after Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from the franchise. “It's hurt the franchise. We've written to him about the legal consequences involved, including expenses incurred for the cast, crew, logistics, and trailer shooting,” she said. After Paresh Rawal confirmed his involvement in the project through a social media post in January, the contracts were signed, and some filming began, however, his sudden exit caught everyone off guard. “There’s reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course, there’s a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we’re optimistic that things work out, but as of now we’re facing legal issues,” Akshay’s lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Akshay's team had given Paresh seven days to respond to the legal notice. The team mentioned significant financial investment and schedule disruptions. Details of his response are still pending. Rawal previously played Baburao in the first two Hera Pheri films.