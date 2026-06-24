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Parastoo Ahmadi wins global support, Iran's government gets brutally trolled for punishing singer with 74 lashes: 'You can't silence women'

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight members of a production team, including musicians, have been reportedly sentenced to 74 lashes for performing in a concert livestreamed on Ahmadi’s YouTube channel in 2024.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Parastoo Ahmadi wins global support, Iran's government gets brutally trolled for punishing singer with 74 lashes: 'You can't silence women'
Parastoo Ahmadi (Image source: Instagram)
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The Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, along with eight members of a production team, including musicians, have been sentenced to 74 lashes for performing in a concert livestreamed on Ahmadi’s YouTube channel in 2024.

Why was Parastoo Ahmadi punished under Islamic law?

As per the court documents, Qom's criminal court sentenced the artists to flogging, a two-year ban on leaving the country, and engaging in artistic activities on charges, which include offending public decency through the production and publication of “vulgar and immoral content” online.

In December 2024, Parastoo performed the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland). However, Parastoo performed without a hijab in a livestreamed performance that went viral, and it irked the Iranian government.

Shortly after the release, Parastoo was briefly detained along with several musicians before being freed. Later, authorities filed a formal case over the publication of the video, which has since gathered millions of views on YouTube.

Parastoo Ahmadi wins global support 

The viral video of Parastoo getting 74 lashes angered netizens, and the singer won support across the globe. Several netizens shared their thoughts on X and slammed the ongoing suppression of artists and women under the Islamic Republic. A netizen wrote, "To those applauding the Islamic Republic for standing up to the world’s biggest bullies, Trump and Netanyahu, here’s a reality check: Parastoo Ahmadi is facing 74 lashes simply for recording her concert without a hijab. Singing alone is a crime for a women in Iran. Before cheering for the regime’s foreign policy, remember how it treats its own citizens." 

Another netizen wrote, "She didn't commit violence. She didn't harm anyone. She sang without a hijab. And for that, 29-year-old Parastoo Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes and banned from leaving her country." One of the netizens wrote, "The Mullah regime has arrested the courageous Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi for the 'crime' of singing in public as a woman, defying the compulsory hijab. I can't tell you how much we Iranians look forward to sending these bearded Orcs back to the stinking hellhole they crawled out of."

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