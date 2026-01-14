Parasakthi: Producer Sudha Kongara says Thalapathy Vijay fans are targeting her film online ahead of Pongal release

Sudha Kongara has hinted that some Vijay fans may be targeting her film Parasakthi on social media. Despite the online criticism and fan rivalry with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, she and her team remain focused on promoting the film and preparing for its Pongal festival release.

Tamil film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been facing significant attention on social media, much of it critical. In a recent interview, Kongara suggested that maybe the fans of actor Vijay were the ones behind some negative posts, especially considering that Vijay's new film, Jana Nayagan, is the centre of attention. She mentioned that at times the criticism goes beyond normal discussions and sounds like a deliberate move to ruin the reputation of the movie.

Targeted attacks on social media:

According to Sudha Kongara, a lot of the negative comments seem to be coming from either unidentifiable accounts or accounts that support the film. In her opinion, these comments are not meant to be constructive criticisms, but to smear the film and its crew. She also mentioned that some posts had been strategically planned to match the release time of Parasakthi, possibly to affect the audience's view of the film before they see it.

Film release timing and fan rivalry:

The discussion on the internet has become more heated since both Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan are probably going to be out at the same time as the Pongal festival, which is the most important time for the release of Tamil films. Heated arguments between the fan clubs of both films have been going on, and Koongara's remarks imply that some of the supporters of Vijay might have reacted quite fiercely in response to the rivalry. The incident is a clear reflection of how, during the time of major film releases, social media can escalate fan rivalries.

Themes and public reception:

Parasakthi is a movie that delves into historical and political happenings, along with student movements and cultural topics. It attracted opprobrium from online sources, but it also provided a reason for discussions on whether personal or fan-driven criticism should come across creative works. Kongara stated that the team is still concentrating on promoting the movie and getting it ready for a larger release, even though there is a social media controversy.

The director's remarks have opened the floodgates to a further debate in Tamil cinema, with critics and viewers discussing how much influence fan disputes actually have on a movie's popularity. The less-than-favourable reviews notwithstanding, Parasakthi keeps on being the movie that draws the most attention and curiosity even before the actual release.