ENTERTAINMENT

Parasakthi in trouble: Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demands ban on Sivakarthikeyan film, says it 'distorts history, maligns...'

In a strongly worded statement, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has condemned Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi for "fabricating" facts and events aimed at spreading misinformation about the Congress party and former national leaders including Indira Gandhi. It has sought public apology from the makers.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 12:25 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, on Tuesday, sought a ban on Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil film 'Parasakthi', claiming that the movie deliberately distorts historical facts and maligns the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders. The reaction comes at a time when the film recently faced troubles over the imposition by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In a strongly worded statement, Arun Bhaskar, the state senior vice president for Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, said that the film contains "fabricated" facts and events aimed at spreading misinformation about the Congress party and former national leaders. In a series of claims, the party rejected specific elements from the film and condemned them.

"In 1965, the Congress government never officially announced that Post Office forms must be filled only in Hindi across all states. This is a complete fabrication deliberately created to malign our party. The film depicts a fictional scene in which Sivakarthikeyan meets the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi and thereafter portrays her as speaking in a villainous manner," a part of the statement read. The Youth Congress also alleged that the film falsely shows Indira Gandhi visiting Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, witnessing a train being set on fire and accepting signatures opposing Hindi imposition - events that the party strongly refuted. 

Strong objections were also raised against the end credits of Parasakthi featuring the real photographs of the Congress leader K Kamaraj, Gandhi, and the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with "an utterly baseless claim" that the Congress party allegedly shot and killed more than 200 Tamil people in Pollachi. "This accusation is made without a shred of evidence and deliberately portrays our party and our leaders with false and defamatory data", he added, further questioning why the makers "forcibly" showed the burning of the the party's flag in the Sudha Kongara directorial. 

Asserting that the film has been built on the makers' "own fabricated imagination" and "is completely contrary to historical truth" with the sole attention of attacking the INC through "lies and distortions", the party demanded the mentioned sequences to be removed and sought a public apology from the production team. The party appended the hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie to its statement.

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film is set in a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. After facing multiple censorship issues, the film was released in the theatres on January 10, 2026.

