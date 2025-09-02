Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
ENTERTAINMENT
Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the Gen Z dating trend of 'situationships.' She feels the idea makes no sense and believes relationships should be about honesty and clarity, no half measures.
While chatting with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the concept of 'situationships.' Without sugar-coating, she replied, 'I just think it is a very retarded concept. Either you like someone and then you commit to them. You want to be with them. You don’t want to share them.'
She went on to say that she doesn’t understand the 'in-between' zone where people keep things unclear. According to her, if you genuinely like someone, commit. If you don’t, let the other person move on. For the actress, honesty and commitment are non-negotiable.
Her straightforward response instantly struck a chord with many young people who feel lost in today’s 'confusing' dating culture.
Experts describe a situationship as a romantic bond that isn’t clearly defined. You’re more than friends, but not really in a committed relationship. For some, this works, it gives them space and freedom. But for many, it brings more confusion, jealousy, and heartbreak.
Counselling psychologist Srishti Vatsa explains that situationships can get tricky when one person wants more while the other doesn’t. This mismatch often leads to resentment. Her advice? Be clear with yourself first, know what you want, communicate openly, and if things still don’t feel right, it’s okay to walk away.
Janhvi Kapoor's message is simple: don’t play games with someone’s feelings. Be all in, or don’t waste their time.
Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film Param Sundari is currently running well and receiving good response from audiences. Up next, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a much-awaited romantic drama.