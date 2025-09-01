Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Param Sundari Movie: 5 reasons why Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is worth watching

Here are five reasons why Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is the perfect film to watch this monsoon season.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

Param Sundari Movie: 5 reasons why Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is worth watching
Love stories have always been the heart of Hindi Cinema, but every once in a while comes a film that reminds us why we fell in love with the genre in the first place. Param Sundari is one such rom-com. An old-school romance that feels fresh, vibrant, soulful, and visually stunning. The proof? Pardesiya is leading the way on most charts, and the stunning jodi of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is bringing people to the theatres for a fun romantic film for all age groups.

Here are five reasons why it’s the perfect film to watch this monsoon season.

1. A Fresh Pairing That Sparks Magic
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor come together for the first time on screen, and their chemistry has already set social media buzzing. Whether it’s the playful banter in Pardesiya or the soulful longing in Chand Kagaz Ka, audiences can’t stop talking about how refreshing this jodi feels.

ALSO READ: Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi

2. A North-South Love Story That Feels Close To Heart
The film beautifully blends the vibrancy of Delhi with the serene charm of Kerala. From bike rides through backwaters to iconic church sequences, Param Sundari captures romance across cultures while steering clear of clichés and stereotypes.

3. Music That Stays With You
With chartbusters like Pardesiya (already in Spotify’s Top 10), the monsoon anthem Bheegi Saree, and the soulful Chand Kagaz Ka, Sachin-Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have crafted an album that resonates with every mood of love.

4. Beautiful and Scenic
Shot against the breathtaking landscapes of Kerala and the rich heritage of North India, the film is a visual treat. The monsoon-drenched backwaters, lush greenery, and timeless architecture don’t just serve as backdrops but amplify the romance, making every frame postcard-worthy.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online

5. A Story For All Age Groups
At its heart, Param Sundari is a universal story about love, family, and the bonds that bring people together. It’s a film you can watch with parents, friends, or even on a first date. The narrative has just the right balance of lightheartedness and depth, ensuring that it appeals to every generation - whether you’re reliving the magic of old-school romance or experiencing it for the first time. Backed by Maddock Films’ signature storytelling and directed by Tushar Jalota, who helms the story with sensitivity and flair, Param Sundari brings a love story that feels both personal and proudly universal

