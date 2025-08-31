Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover
'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours
Shahid Kapoor wraps up his fourth film with Vishal Bhardwaj, secretly titled movie to be announced soon: 'Excitement levels off the charts'
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?
Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: State suffers lose of over Rs 30000 lakh, death toll reaches 320, several roads disrupted
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'
Top 10 richest countries in Asia: Where India, China, Russia stand; check full list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Sundar Pichai's Google, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces partnership in..., RIL visions for 'AI...'
Janhvi Kapoor drapes traditional Paithani saree, honouring 2,000-year-old timeless legacy
PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet slammed by AAP, Congress: 'Ask China to return our land'
ENTERTAINMENT
From Sidharth Malhotra’s commerce degree to Janhvi Kapoor’s acting training in Los Angeles, the Param Sundari cast comes from diverse academic backgrounds. Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of the stars of the much-talked-about film.
The much-awaited film Param Sundari is making headlines not just for its story but also for its stellar cast. Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Renji Panicker bring with them not just acting talent but also diverse educational backgrounds. Here’s a look at the academic journeys of the stars.
Sidharth Malhotra studied commerce at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. While still a student, he began modelling, which paved the way for his entry into films. His academic foundation in commerce remains a lesser-known side of his career.
Janhvi Kapoor finished her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai. She later trained at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, learning the nuances of acting before making her Bollywood debut.
Manjot Singh, known for his relatable roles, studied at Hillwoods Academy, New Delhi. Due to acting commitments, he pursued a bachelor’s degree via correspondence from Delhi University, striking a balance between academics and cinema.
ALSO READ: Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra was paid double of Janhvi Kapoor for rom-com, lead actors charged Rs..., film is made on budget of Rs...
Sanjay Kapoor studied only till the tenth standard before leaving school. Though he once aspired to study abroad, financial challenges in his family stopped him from pursuing further studies. His Bollywood career, however, made up for it with success.
Renji Panicker completed a B.Com and later obtained a journalism certificate from Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. His journalism degree gave him a solid start in the world of media before he shifted to films as a writer, director and actor.1
ALSO READ: Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...