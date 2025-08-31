Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?

From Sidharth Malhotra’s commerce degree to Janhvi Kapoor’s acting training in Los Angeles, the Param Sundari cast comes from diverse academic backgrounds. Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of the stars of the much-talked-about film.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:15 PM IST

Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?
Param Sundari cast educational qualification: How educated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others actors are?
The much-awaited film Param Sundari is making headlines not just for its story but also for its stellar cast. Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Renji Panicker bring with them not just acting talent but also diverse educational backgrounds. Here’s a look at the academic journeys of the stars.

Sidharth Malhotra

Untitled-design-8

Sidharth Malhotra studied commerce at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. While still a student, he began modelling, which paved the way for his entry into films. His academic foundation in commerce remains a lesser-known side of his career.

Janhvi Kapoor

Untitled-design-9

Janhvi Kapoor finished her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai. She later trained at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, learning the nuances of acting before making her Bollywood debut.

Manjot Singh

Untitled-design-10

Manjot Singh, known for his relatable roles, studied at Hillwoods Academy, New Delhi. Due to acting commitments, he pursued a bachelor’s degree via correspondence from Delhi University, striking a balance between academics and cinema.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra was paid double of Janhvi Kapoor for rom-com, lead actors charged Rs..., film is made on budget of Rs...

Sanjay Kapoor

Untitled-design-11

Sanjay Kapoor studied only till the tenth standard before leaving school. Though he once aspired to study abroad, financial challenges in his family stopped him from pursuing further studies. His Bollywood career, however, made up for it with success.

Renji Panicker

Untitled-design-12

Renji Panicker completed a B.Com and later obtained a journalism certificate from Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. His journalism degree gave him a solid start in the world of media before he shifted to films as a writer, director and actor.1


ALSO READ: Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

