Param Sundari actress Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable while seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans say 'no amount of money...'

Janhvi Kapoor's expressions in the video clearly show that she was not comfortable in the crowd.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Param Sundari actress Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable while seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans say 'no amount of money...'
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of their highly anticipated film, Param Sundari. While the actors walked barefoot to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha, a video has been circulating on social media, showing Janhvi Kapoor looking uncomfortable in the crowd. 

Janhvi Kapoor looked uncomfortable at the 'Lalbaugcha Raja' visit

Janhvi Kapoor's expressions in the video clearly show that she was not comfortable in the crowd. She also appeared scared in the video. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looked unperturbed.

Have a look here

 

Why come in crowded places if its inevitably uncomfortable?
byu/One-Collection1418 inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

The clip was also shared on Reddit, where Redditors expressed their thoughts. 

Reactions online

One user wrote, ''All women feel the same way, no amount of money can make you feel comfortable in a crowded space that’s for sure.''

Another user said, ''Maybe then men need to stay at home, they've been outside sexually assaulting women. High time safe spaces for every woman, regardless of their financial status, must be created at all costs!!!!''

A third user commented, ''Are men dominating this comment section? Women will always feel uncomfortable in such crowded places filled overwhelmingly with men; it's not because she's faking it.''

Another user expressed, ''Bullshit, the VIP culture is needed for this reason, she’s clutching on to her sari in front of something many women do due to fear of being groped. On top of that, there is no concept of crowd management in India. I live in Canada now, and some of my relatives, when they visit, are impatient in queuing up and always try to skip the line.''

About the Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy produced by Maddock Films. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the main lead. The film has a talented supporting cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Siddhartha Shankar, and Renji Panicker. 

Fimls tracks have already been receiving much love from the audiences, especially 'the Pardesiya' song, sung by Sony Nugam and Krishnakali Saha with music by Sachin-Jigar. 

Also read: Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive

 

 

