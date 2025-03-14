Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, on the eve of his 60th birthday surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media.

Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, on the eve of his 60th birthday surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media. This move marked a significant moment in Talaash actor's life, as he openly discussed his future plans with his girlfriend.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt met 25 years back. However, they had lost touch due to their busy lives. "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was", the actor shared.

One being asked about why he chose to go public with his relationship, Aamir shared, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better; I won't have to hide things now. Tomorrow, if I go for a coffee with her, you guys can join us, too."

The couple has been dating for over a year now, he said. Further, revealing his plans on marriage, the Talaash actor hilariously said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Aamir Khan has been married twice previously, to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He has three children from these marriages.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been serving as a partner and director with a renowned fashion salon since 2007. She holds a degree in fashion, styling and photography from the University of Arts, London.